Driver dies after their pickup truck overturned in Kansas City early Friday, police say

A driver died after their vehicle overturned early Friday in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Linwood and Van Brunt boulevards, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A stolen gray Ford F150 refused to stop for officers, who stopped their pursuit, DiMartino said. The Ford continued northbound on Van Brunt at a high speed, when it traveled off the road to the right and overturned.

The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

The incident was the 18th road fatality this year compared to 10 fatalities at this time last year, according to data tracked by police.

The investigation is ongoing.