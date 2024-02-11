Driver dies after rear-ending big rig near Lemoore, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person died after rear-ending a big rig near Lemoore early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 12:10 a.m. officers say they responded to a crash on northbound Highway 41 just south of State Route 198.

Upon arrival, CHP says they learned a Ford F-150 truck had rear-ended a big rig.

As a result, officials pronounced the driver of the truck dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the big rig were not injured.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

