Driver dies in roadway car fire, OSHP investigating

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A person was found dead inside a vehicle that had been engulfed in flames early Sunday morning in Ashtabula County, Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to the area of Lake Road not far from Countryline Road just after 1 a.m. and witnessed a Chevy Cruze up in flames. After putting out the fire, authorities found a body in the driver’s side seat.

The car was reportedly “disabled partially in the roadway” when troopers believe the fire broke out.

OSHP did not identify who the driver was and said an investigation into the fire is continuing.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the case is asked to call OSHP’s Ashtabula post at 440-969-1155.

