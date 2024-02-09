Driver dies after rollover crash

Feb. 8—An unidentified driver died Wednesday after losing control of their vehicle and overturning into standing water, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol Auburn office, a call was received at about 7:23 a.m. on Wednesday morning regarding an overturned white Ford vehicle on Nicolaus Avenue near Marcum Road.

The CHP said preliminary information that was received indicated that the driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on Nicolaus Avenue and "drove through standing water" on a "flooded roadway, lost control and overturned off the north roadway edge."

The vehicle came to a stop on its roof in standing water, officials said. Fire department personnel were able to upright the vehicle in an attempt to treat the driver.

"Unfortunately, the driver was already deceased," officials said. "CHP would like to remind you to beware of standing water in the roadway and travel at speeds safe for the conditions. Also, remember to activate your vehicle's headlights."

A request to the Placer County Sheriff's Office for the identity of the driver involved was not answered as of press time Thursday.