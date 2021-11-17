Driver dies when SUV crosses into lane and crashes with school bus, Tennessee cops say

The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash with a school bus in Tennessee, police said.

The crash happened the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 17, on Elm Hill Parkway near Donelson Parkway in Nashville, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote on Twitter. Police told local outlet WKRN that the bus was on the way to Cora Howe Exceptional School at the time.

Police said it “appears the SUV crossed into the bus’s lane.”

The SUV driver died at the scene, Kris Mumford, a spokesperson for the police department, told McClatchy News. The driver’s identity has not been released.

A 15-year-old student on the bus was not injured in the crash, police said on Twitter. Mumford said the teen was the only student on the bus at the time and was released to a parent.

Two adults on the school bus, the driver and a driver aide, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation, and no other information has been released as of Wednesday morning.

Teens hospitalized after crash sends car under stopped school bus, NC district says

Car is folded in half and crushed underneath semi — and driver survives, WA police say

Four kids hospitalized after stolen vehicle they were in crashes into home, NC cops say

‘Speed competition’ ends with teen driver dead and his competitor charged, NC cops say