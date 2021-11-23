Salinas Police Department cruiser

A man is dead following a brief police chase, according to Salinas police.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, an officer was working traffic enforcement and conducting radar on Main Street, north of Massa Street.

A black Lexus SUV sped northbound past the officer on Main Street in excess of 75 mph, police said. Before the officer could stop the SUV, the driver tried to pass a Dodge Dakota pickup truck that was making a left turn onto Sala Road.

The Lexus hit the Dodge and then slammed into an empty minivan parked on the side of the road. The suspect was killed in the wreck, police said. The driver and passenger in the Dodge weren't injured.

Because the collision took place in an unincorporated area of Monterey County it is being investigated by California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP office at (831) 770-8038 or the Salinas Police Department at (831) 758-7321. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at (831) 775-4222.

Soon the department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter "dangerous and illegal driving behaviors" that increase the risk of collisions.

"Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road," Traffic Sgt. Robert Hampson said. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads."

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Driver dies after trying to outrun Salinas police