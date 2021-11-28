Driver dies after vehicle crashes into Bear Creek in Merced, police say

A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into Bear Creek in Merced on Saturday, according to police.

At about 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the creek on the 1200 block of West North Bear Creek Drive, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

The officers located the vehicle, which had overturned and was partially submerged in the creek. Police said the officers were able to pull the driver from the vehicle. First responders attempted CPR but the driver, identified as 42-year-old Sabian Martinez, died at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the collision to contact traffic Office Calcagno at 209-388-7718 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.