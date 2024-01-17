Driver dies after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Merced County, CHP says

A 30-year-old man died Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a utility pole in Merced County, according to authorities.

At about 2:17 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash in the area of Santa Fe Drive, north of Bradbury Road, according to the CHP. Arriving officers and medical personnel found the driver trapped inside due to live power lines on top of the vehicle.

The Turlock Irrigation District cut power to the lines and medical personnel rendered aid to the driver, who died of his injuries at the scene. According to the CHP, the man was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry north on Santa Fe Drive at an unknown speed, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole and a chain link fence.

Authorities said the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Officer Salas at 209-356-6600 or the after hours office line at 209-356-2900.