Driver dies after vehicle goes through flooded road and overturns in Placer County, CHP says

A driver died Wednesday morning after they drove through standing water on a flooded rural road and their vehicle overturned on the western end of Placer County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal crash was reported about 7:20 a.m. on Nicolaus Road near Marcum Road just west of Lincoln, the CHP’s Auburn office announced Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post.

The driver of a white Ford vehicle was heading west on Nicolaus. The CHP said preliminary information in the investigation indicated the driver continued west through the standing water on the flooded road, lost control of the vehicle and overturned off the north edge of the road.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof. The CHP said firefighters put the vehicle in an upright position to try to provide medical treatment for the driver, but the driver was already dead.

The CHP reminded drivers to be wary of standing water in roads and drive at speeds safe for the current conditions.

