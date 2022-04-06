Driver of disabled car in roundabout arrested on drug charge

Apr. 6—A resident of Purdy is facing a felony drug charge stemming from an arrest when his car wound up disabled early Monday morning in the middle of the roundabout near Downstream Casino.

Joplin police Capt. William Davis said officers responding to a report of a vehicle disabled at that location made contact with its driver, Jay D. Henson, 36, and arrested him on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a drug possession charge and for driving with a revoked license.

During his arrest, police said they discovered 17 grams of methamphetamine inside a pouch he was carrying in a pocket of his jacket, Davis said. The Newton County prosecutor's office has charged Henson with felony possession of a controlled substance.