Driver with distinctive tattoos slams into Kennewick police car making her escape

Police are searching for a woman with a history of running from police after she allegedly hit a police car as she was fleeing from Kennewick officers.

Kayla “Angel” Guzman, 34, of Kennewick, is wanted for several felony and misdemeanor warrants, including one from Franklin County for failing to show up on charges of attempting to elude police in west Pasco in December 2020.

Kayla “Angel” Guzman

Kennewick officers learned she was in the area of the 3300 block of West Ninth Avenue on Wednesday. Police spotted her about 10 p.m. in a parking lot driving a silver or white Nissan Rogue, police said in a news release.

When they tried to contact her, she sped away through the icy lot. Along the way, she is accused of hitting one of the patrol cars, police said.

The officer got out of the car before it was hit and was not hurt.

Kayla “Angel” Guzman

In addition to her four arrest warrants, Guzman is wanted on suspicion of second-degree assault, hit-and-run, obstructing and resisting arrest.

The department’s Criminal Apprehension Team is looking for Guzman, who has several distinctive face tattoos.

Anyone with information about her location, is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333. The Kennewick Police Department also accepts anonymous tips online at www.kpdtips.com.