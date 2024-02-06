Driver in double-fatal Largo crash arrested on vehicular homicide charges

The driver of a Mercedes who ran a red light and crashed into another car at a Largo intersection last month, killing the driver and a passenger, has been arrested on vehicular homicide charges, police said.

Ilia Andoni, 33, of Clearwater was arrested Monday on two counts of vehicular homicide in connection to the Jan. 28 crash that killed Paulino Trejo-Mendoza, 26, and Ariadna Sanchez-Monroy, 22.

Andoni was driving a 2016 Mercedes east on East Bay Drive at 92 mph — more than twice the posted 45-mph speed limit — about 5:15 a.m. when he ran a red light at Starkey Road and crashed into the Honda Civic that Trejo-Mendoza was driving south on Starkey, according to a news release from Largo police.

Trejo-Mendoza and Sanchez Monroy died at the scene of the crash. Andoni was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Andoni was being held in the Pinellas County jail without bond on Tuesday.