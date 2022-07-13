Driver in double fatality crash pleads guilty to prior trafficking offense

Jul. 13—NEOSHO, Mo. — A woman convicted of driving under the influence of meth in a double-fatality accident in Joplin took a plea deal Tuesday on some prior drug trafficking offenses she was facing in Newton County.

Rita M. Glasgow, 32, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree trafficking in drugs from a 2020 arrest in a plea deal dismissing a related count of resisting arrest and a second count of trafficking in drugs from a 2019 arrest.

Her plea agreement with the Newton County prosecutor's office called for a four-year prison sentence, which Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel imposed and ordered to run concurrently with any prison time received on her convictions in Jasper County with respect to the Jan. 3, 2021, crash that claimed the lives of Joplin couple Rhonda and Terry Copple.

Glasgow's arrest for trafficking in 2019 pertained to a Newton County deputy's attempt to stop a vehicle she was driving with expired plates. She sped off but crashed the car on McClelland Boulevard at McClelland Park in Joplin, and the deputy purportedly found two rocks of methamphetamine, a couple of bags of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

A few months later, in March 2020, she was involved in a police pursuit that began in Cherokee County, Kansas, and concluded in Newton County when her vehicle became disabled on Missouri Highway 86. Again, a sufficient amount of meth was discovered in the vehicle to warrant a charge of trafficking.

Glasgow pleaded guilty May 10 in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in the deaths of the Copples and possession of meth and is to be sentenced in that case on July 25.

She was prosecuted in Jasper County as a prior and persistent offender and could receive up to 23 years in prison.

The defendant was driving a pickup truck that slammed into the victims' Ford Escape when she ran a stop sign on 28th Street at its intersection with Connecticut Avenue.