Driver drags 61-year-old into traffic as she hangs on to get purse back, Texas cops say

A 61-year-old woman was loading groceries into her vehicle in the Kroger parking lot when a man stole her purse, according to police in Texas.

She tried to get her purse back from him, holding onto the car as he drove away on Monday, Nov. 14, the League City Police Department said in a Nov. 28 Facebook post.

“She was then drug approximately 250 yards out of the parking lot,” police said, and the 30-year-old man drove into traffic as she continued to hang on.

“The suspect swerved towards another vehicle to knock the victim loose from the car by striking her body into the rear of another vehicle where she was left lying in the roadway with multiple lacerations and contusions,” police said.

League City Police detectives were called to the scene, and they investigated the aggravated robbery alongside authorities from the Webster Police Department, the Houston Police Department and Kroger’s Organized Retail Crime Division.

About a week later, on Nov. 22, Jamell Anthony Hurst was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the case, police said. The Houston man was booked into the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Hurst is also a person of interest in more than a dozen “purse-snatching robberies” in the Houston area, police said.

