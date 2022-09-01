Driver in early-morning East Anchorage crash charged with DUI and assault, police say

Sep. 1—A 22-year-old woman driving a car involved in an injury accident early Wednesday morning faces charges of driving under the influence and assault, police said.

Cheyenne J. McMullen was behind the wheel of the Kia Forte when it left Lake Otis Parkway and rolled in the area of 63rd Avenue, police said. Medics responding to a report of the rollover just before 3:30 a.m. transported a juvenile female to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, they said. No other vehicles were involved.

McMullen was also taken to the hospital with less serious injuries, police said. She was later remanded to Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.

The accident investigation closed the southbound lanes of Lake Otis at Dowling Road for about five hours.