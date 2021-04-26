Driver ejected after car slams into funeral home during street race, Texas police say

A driver who was reportedly street racing died after he crashed into a Texas funeral home, police said.

Around midnight on Monday, a street racer lost control and flipped his car in Acres Home, a neighborhood in northwest Houston, witnesses told police, according to multiple media reports.

He was ejected from the car, which slammed into Paradise Funeral Home, the Houston Chronicle reported. The driver died at the scene and a passenger was hospitalized but is expected to survive, according to KTRK.

The other car involved fled the scene, KHOU reported. Police are searching for surveillance footage that may help to identify the driver, according to KTRK.

The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released, KHOU reported.