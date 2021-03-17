Driver ejected, dies in collision on Detroit's west side

Mar. 17—Detroit police are investigating a crash Tuesday night on the city's west side that killed a 42-year-old man.

The man was driving a GMC Yukon at about 7:50 p.m. near Burt when he collided with a a Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old woman, investigators said in a statement.

He lost control and was ejected. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.