Driver ejected, killed after fiery FedEx semi-truck crash on Interstate

A FedEx driver is dead after he was ejected from his truck and killed during a fiery crash on an Illinois interstate.

According to the Illinois State Police Department and the Northbrook Fire Department, deputies responded at 2:23 a.m. on Tuesday to Interstate 294 at mile marker 52.5 in Deerfield for a report of a crash with injuries.

When they arrived, authorities said that the semi-truck had crashed into the guardrail and erupted into flames.

Video footage from the scene showed the brown semi-truck smoldering with large plumes of smoke with packages strewn across the interstate.

Authorities said that the driver of the FedEx truck was violently thrown from the cab and was taken to Glenbrook Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Firefighters worked for hours to fully extinguish the fire. Authorities said that it destroyed the semi-truck and one of the trailers it was towing.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

The identity of the driver has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office, FOX 32 reported.

FedEx did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.





