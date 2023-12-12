Driver ejected, killed in Lincoln two-vehicle crash. Police are investigating the cause

A person was killed after a traffic collision in Lincoln last week, police said.

Officers responded to a location near Twelve Bridges and Ridgecrest drives at 4:52 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a crash, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found two vehicles had collided and one of the drivers had been ejected. The person was unresponsive and had sustained severe injuries, police said. Fire personnel later pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

Lincoln police officers are investigating the cause of the crash, the Police Department said. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Placer County coroner after family are notified.