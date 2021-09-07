Driver escapes blaze but killed by another car

Sep. 7—GUILFORD COUNTY — One person escaped his burning car after it wrecked Monday night on Interstate 40 north of High Point, but then the person was hit by another vehicle and killed.

The person's name was not released.

A 2010 Acura TSX was being driven east on I-40 near Sandy Ridge Road about 8:25 p.m. when it left the roadway, hit a guardrail and overturned, the Greensboro Police Department said. The vehicle caught on fire, but the driver was able to get out.

The driver then stepped into the travel lanes and was struck by a 2009 Cadillac CTS, police said.

The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac has not been charged, police said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.