Driver escapes injury, faces OWI charge, after vehicle stuck on train tracks

Mar. 3—A Terre Haute man was arrested and faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after his vehicle became stuck on railroad tracks at 10th and Locust streets early Friday morning.

The driver escaped injury, but his vehicle did not fare as well.

Terre Haute police received the call about 2:45 a.m., and at about 2:56 a.m. CSX was advised to stop train traffic due to the stuck vehicle.

After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Enock Momanyi, 26, of Terre Haute, was arrested and faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

During the course of the investigation, at around 3:39 a.m., a CSX train came through the intersection and struck Momanyi's vehicle.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident, according to a Terre Haute Police Department Facebook post.