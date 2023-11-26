Driver extricated, hospitalized after rollover crash at Sand Hollow Reservoir

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash at Sand Hollow Reservoir Saturday morning, according to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

On Nov. 25, at around 11:45 a.m., rescue crews responded to the east side of Sand Hollow Reservoir for a vehicle rollover.

Officials said two of the three people inside the SUV were able to get out of the car, while the driver required extrication by rescue personnel.

The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries, while the other passengers were treated by paramedics on scene and released.

State Park rangers also responded to assist with the crash.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

No further information is currently available.

