Driver faces drug, weapon charges after car chase, Durham sheriff’s office says

A car chase led Durham County sheriff’s deputies to arrest two men and detain three passengers Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators arrested Tyrone Jermaine Knox, 38, after they said he refused to pull over during a traffic stop.

Knox jumped the curb in a Dodge sedan at the intersection of North Mineral Springs Road and Wake Forest Highway, near a 76 gas station. Law enforcement from the Durham and Orange County sheriff’s offices were on the scene.

“Investigators with the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit were conducting a STEP (Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program) investigation on Holloway Street when a deputy observed a vehicle with a fraudulent temporary tag,” according to a statement from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took Knox and a 21-year-old passenger, Bobby Mandwell Bailey Jr., into custody after he was seen “throwing items from out of the window,” according to a release.

Knox was charged with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, maintaining a place for controlled substance, and felony flee to elude arrest. He is being held on $10,000 bail at the Durham County Detention Facility.

Bailey was charged with intent to sell marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He posted a $1,000 bail bond and was released. The remaining three passengers were released at the scene.