Driver faces DUI charges after pedestrian hit, killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The driver who hit and killed a woman walking Sunday night on the city's southeast side has been charged with driving under the influence.

Efrain Dominguez Jr., 25, of Rockford, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated DUI causing death.

Rockford Police officers responded to the 4900 block of Harrison Ave. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found lying in the roadway a 53-year-old woman who was pronounced dead.

The woman's name has not been released.

Dominguez Jr. remained at the scene, police said. His bond has been set at $80,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 9.

