Driver faces family and friends of Frank Petillo Jr. in court

NEW BEDFORD — The driver accused of striking and killing 19-year-old Frank Petillo Jr., has been ordered to return to court Jan. 3 for a pretrial hearing.

Danasia Sampson, 22, of Mattapan, was arraigned on one count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in New Bedford District Court Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance.

New Bedford District Court Judge Cynthia Brackett released Sampson on bail and ordered her to not operate a motor vehicle at the arraignment, advising her that she could have her bail revoked.

If found guilty, Sampson could be sent to jail or a house of correction for not more than 2½ years, and she could have her license revoked for 15 years or for life upon a subsequent conviction.

The parents of Frank Petillo Jr. weep during an UMass Dartmouth candlelight vigil to honor Frank Petillo Jr. who died after being hit by a car, and Alexandra Landra who died unexpectedly in a separate incident. (Credit: PETER PEREIRA/The Standard-Times/FILE)

After the hearing, his father Frank A. Petillo Sr., said they miss him, and as he and others did Tuesday, he will be in court for subsequent hearings to find justice for his son, who was a biomedical engineering major at UMass Dartmouth.

“We filled the court with our family and friends,” he said.

The Petillo family, including his mother and Frank Jr.’s four older sisters, later traveled to the UMass Dartmouth campus to pay tribute to their son and brother at a memorial created in his honor following his death April 6 near his dorm.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: UMass Dartmouth student arraigned with warning to not drive