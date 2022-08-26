Driver faces intoxication assault charge after car hits man standing on highway in Hurst

A man standing by his car, which had been involved in an accident, was struck by another vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver on Airport Freeway in Hurst, police said Friday.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital, Hurst police said. His condition was not available.

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Bamwesige Kisuuli and accused him of being the driver who hit the man with his vehicle.

Kisuuli faces a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle and serious bodily injury, police said Friday.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of eastbound Airport Freeway.

A man was standing outside of his car, which had been involved in an accident with a disabled vehicle that was stopped in an outside lane of the highway, police said.

Kisuuli then hit the man standing in the roadway, police said.

The freeway was shut down for several hours Friday morning as Hurst police completed their investigation.