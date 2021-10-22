Driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge after one killed in Denton wreck

A pickup driver critically injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Denton faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter, Denton police said.

The fatal crash was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at Jim Christal Road and N. Western Boulevard in Denton.

The name of the victim and the suspect had not been released by authorities.

Denton investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

A preliminary crash investigation showed that a Nissan pickup truck was traveling west on Jim Christal Road at a high rate of speed while a Toyota sedan was driving north on N. Western Boulevard, Denton police said.

Investigators determined the driver of the Nissan ran a stop sign and struck the Toyota sedan.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious to critical injuries, according to Denton police. That driver was taken to a local hospital.