Driver faces manslaughter charges after fatal crash

Oct. 15—A 43-year-old Lewiston man faces vehicular manslaughter charges after a father and son were killed in an accident near Lapwai.

William L. Clements Jr. was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI, all felonies. Clements was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday at the time of a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 95 that killed two people, Kim Michael Thompsen, 67, of Syracuse, Utah, and Troy Michael Thompsen, 40, of Meridian, Idaho, according to the probable cause affidavit and the Nez Perce County Coroner's Office.

Clements faces a maximum of 15 years for each charge as well as a possible penalty of as much as $15,000 for vehicular manslaughter and as much as $5,000 for aggravated DUI. He was also charged with two misdemeanors, possession of an open container and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

Clements appeared before Magistrate Judge Greg Kalbfleisch via Zoom on Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Kalbfleisch set bond at $300,000 and appointed Rick Cuddihy as defense attorney. Clements' next court appearance is set for Oct. 24.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police and the affidavit, the crash occurred at 6:22 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 95 near Red Duck Lane, north of Lapwai. A gray Ford pickup truck driven by Clements was traveling south on U.S. 95 and went left-of-center, striking a semitruck traveling north, driven by Kenneth Howard Richards. The Ford then collided with a Chevy driven by Troy Thompsen, with Kim Thompsen as a front passenger and Darrell Scott Tracy, a backseat passenger.

According to the affidavit, when the ISP trooper arrived on scene, all three people in the Chevy were trapped in the vehicle and when medics arrived, Troy Thompsen and Kim Thompsen were declared dead at the scene. Tracy was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center via LifeFlight.

The Ford driven by Clements was blocking both lanes of the highway with extensive damage. The Chevy was in a walkway on the northbound shoulder on its passenger side. The semitruck was stopped in the right turn lane for Red Duck Lane. Evidence at the scene indicated that the Chevy was trying to avoid a collision with the Ford, according to the affidavit. Northbound and southbound lanes of traffic were blocked for 5 1/2 hours because of the crash, according to the affidavit, the ISP trooper spoke with Richards, the driver of the semitruck, who said he allegedly saw the Ford almost strike him head on, then hit the semi's tire on the driver's side. The trooper also contacted Tracy at St. Joe's, who allegedly said that the Ford crossed the center line in front of the Chevy. He told the trooper that he looked up and saw a car with headlights in front of the Chevy and then the collision occurred.

According to the affidavit, the ISP trooper made contact with Clements at the scene, who allegedly appeared intoxicated and was sitting in the driver's seat of the Ford. He was taken to St. Joe's and agreed to provide two breath samples. Clements allegedly told the ISP trooper he already had a DUI and that he had been drinking.

Once Clements was medically cleared, he was arrested and taken to Nez Perce County Jail. Clements was also given a citation for violation of a restricted driver's license for driving without an ignition interlock installed in his vehicle, which was required by his Oregon driver's license. Other investigators allegedly found beers inside Clements' vehicle, according to the affidavit.

