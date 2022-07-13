Driver faces motor vehicle homicide charge in deadly Byfield farm stand crash

A Marblehead woman has been charged in a deadly crash at a Byfield farm stand in May.

Janet Bach, 70, faces one count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

The crash happened May 21 at the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center in Byfield, a village in Newbury. Susan Sforza Nico, 47, was killed when a car suddenly reversed and crashed into the checkout area.

Nico, a Seabrook, N.H. resident, was working at her family’s farm stand at the time of the crash.

A 57-year-old man and 8-year-old girl were also injured.

The district attorney said Bach cooperated with investigators. She was arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court and released with a bail warning and ordered not to drive.

Bach is slated to return to court Sept. 13.

