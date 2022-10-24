Driver facing charges after elderly man hit and killed in Medford, police say

A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a man who was walking in the roadway Sunday night, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the area of 330 Middlesex Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. An investigation shows the victim, a 77-year-old Malden man, was walking in the right travel lane when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta is expected to face charges for unlicensed operation, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was made available.

