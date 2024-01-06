Driver facing felony charges after drugs, firearm found during local traffic stop

A man is facing felony charges after drugs and a firearm were found during a traffic stop Wednesday in Darke County.

The Greenville Police Department wrote on its social media page that officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested which resulted in the K-9 showing a positive alert to the vehicle.

Officers found suspected narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, and a loaded 9 mm firearm inside the vehicle, according to Greenville Police.

Christopher Ressler, 56, was arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail. He remains in custody, according to online jail records.

He is facing felony charges of possession of drugs and having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies.

Bond has been posted for a total of $10,000, $5,000 for each felony count.

