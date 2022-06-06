Driver facing OUI charge after crashing truck into Salem home

A man was arrested on several charges after police say he crashed his Dodge Ram pickup truck into a home in Salem early Monday morning.

The 25-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, is slated to be arraigned in Salem District Court on charges of operating under the influence, speeding, and marked lane violations, according to the Salem Police Department.

The house on Jefferson Avenue appeared to have suffered significant damage to the front porch and the truck was towed away from the crash site early Monday morning. It’s unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Salem police told Boston 25 News that the crash happened just before 1 a.m., and nearly a dozen 911 calls came into the police department after the truck slammed into the home.

Authorities say the man was the only person inside the truck at the time of the crash. It’s not known where he was coming from.

He was taken to Salem Hospital for evaluation, but has since been released into police custody.

.@SalemMAPolice say the male driver who crashed this Dodge Ram truck into this Jefferson Avenue home before 1 am is under arrest charged with O.U.I. speeding and marked lane @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aJWjYTDcFZ — Jill Konopka (@jillkonopka) June 6, 2022

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW