Driver facing several charges including OUI after he struck and dragged woman with car in Salem

A drunk driver struck and dragged a woman with his car in Salem over the weekend, according to police.

Officers assigned to the Haunted Happenings event responded to the area of 318 Essex Street around 7 p.m. Saturday for a motor vehicle crash where a 35-year-old woman pedestrian had been struck and dragged underneath a gray Toyota Rav 4, police said.

The woman sustained serious injuries and had been freed from underneath the vehicle by concerned citizens.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on her current condition.

After an investigation, police arrested 43-year-old Vasiliy Orlov of Salem and charged him with operating under the Influence of liquor 3rd offense, speeding, negligent operation, marked lanes violation, leaving the scene of property damage, crosswalk violation, and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

No additional information was given.

“The Salem Police Department urges individuals to drink responsibly, and never to drive a car under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This time of year, the City of Salem is filled with people enjoying the season,” said police in a statement. “The Salem Police Department is committed to detecting and arresting those who choose to get behind the wheel while impaired.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

