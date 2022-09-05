Driver who failed to stop at Merced DUI checkpoint arrested after pursuit, police say

A Stanislaus County man has been arrested on multiple charges after failing to stop at a DUI checkpoint and attempting to flee from officers in Merced, according to authorities.

Guadalupe Cuevas, 37, of Empire, was driving a GMC Sierra about 10:40 p.m. Sunday when he reportedly failed to stop at a DUI checkpoint near G Street and Olive Avenue, according to Merced police Sgt. Tony Aponte. Police said personnel working the checkpoint attempted to get the man to stop but he did not obey their commands and drove through it.

Police said the vehicle reportedly struck a person working the checkpoint. According to Aponte, that person did not suffer any major injures. Aponte said officers pursued the truck south along G Street and east along East Alexander Avenue.

At some point, Cuevas exited the truck and officers established a perimeter in the area, police said. Officers eventually located Cuevas in the area of Beverly Court and he was taken into custody. During the arrest, police learned a warrant had been issued for Cuevas on second-degree robbery.

Cuevas was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony second-degree robbery, evading a peace officer causing injury or death, assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm as well as misdemeanor unlicensed driver and resisting, according to jail records.