Driver falls asleep, crash causes nearly 2,000 outages

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — Early risers in Eagle Mountain may have noticed their home lost power, but it was likely fixed before many started their day.

Nearly 2,000 customers in Eagle Mountain were without power Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a transformer, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Around 5:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed near SR-73 and Eagle Mountain Boulevard causing 1,840 customers to lose their power, however, it was restored by 6:50 a.m.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said a driver fell asleep at the wheel which led to the incident. Fortunately, no one was injured.

If you are experiencing an outage, you can report it to Rocky Mountain Power online. You can also sign up for text alerts to be notified when there is an outage that affects you.

Keep in mind that Rocky Mountain Power will never request payment through text. If you are contacted for immediate payment due to supposed damaged equipment or the threat of same-day disconnect, it is likely a scammer.

