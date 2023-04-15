Driver in fatal Boulder County crash deemed competent to stand trial

Apr. 14—The driver accused of causing a fatal head-on crash just north of Boulder in 2022 has been deemed competent enough to proceed to trial.

David Blattner, 51, has been charged with vehicular homicide — reckless, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, driving with a restrained license and driving without a seat belt in connection with the crash that killed Erik Shepard, 27.

Blattner's case has been on a mental health hold ever since attorneys brought up concerns about his competency in August and requested an evaluation.

He was evaluated by Dr. Meghan Lamb with the Colorado Department of Human Services, who deemed Blattner competent to proceed in September.

But defense attorneys asked for a second evaluation, and a Dr. Ahmad Adi from the University of Colorado Department of Psychiatry issued a report in November that opined Blattner was not competent to proceed.

As a result, a competency hearing was held on April 7 in which both Lamb and Adi testified before Senior Judge Amy Bockman.

Bockman heard testimony from both doctors before ruling that Blattner was competent enough for the case to proceed.

"The court has no doubt that the defendant has significant intellectual, neurological and cognitive functioning impairment," Bockman wrote. "However, the court would note, based on the testimony of Dr. Lamb, the defendant is able to distinguish the specific roles in the courtroom, including the role of the prosecutor, the role of the defense attorney, the role of the judge and the role of the jury. He can also recognize the difference between guilty and not guilty and terms such as plea bargain, probation and sentencing. He is able to articulate what he would do if he were to have a disagreement with his attorney.

"Further, the defendant was able to recall the events of the case and relay them to Dr. Lamb, including the fact that he was driving a vehicle, he crashed his vehicle into another car, he killed someone and he wants to take responsibility and be sentenced for his actions."

Blattner is now set for a preliminary hearing on May 1. He remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, on Jan. 20, 2022, Blattner was driving an Audi A4 west on U.S. 36 just north of Boulder at the 32 mile-marker when he crossed the center line and struck Shepard's Honda head on.

Emergency workers and witnesses who stopped at the crash told police Blattner appeared to be intoxicated, and investigators found seven empty alcohol shooters in his car.

According to the affidavit, Blattner told investigators he was reaching down for a lighter and did not see the other vehicle.

Blatter said he had done methamphetamine a few days before the crash, and that it sometimes impacts his driving ability. He could not remember if he had been drinking.

According to the affidavit, a toxicology report found trace levels of methamphetamine and THC in his system, but no alcohol.