Driver in fatal Cape Coral canal crash to serve 10 years in prison

A Washington state man is headed to prison for 10 years for his part in the death of a passenger in his car after crashing into a Cape Coral canal in October 2020.

Kryan Anthony Montes, 24, of Washougal, Washington, was formally sentenced Tuesday. He also received five years of probation, had his driver's license suspended for three years and musy pay a $1,000 fine.

Montes, who pleaded guilty in November to charges of vehicular homicide and fleeing and eluding, must also sign up for a substance abuse evaluation upon release and follow recommended treatment.

According to a Cape Coral police report, Montes was driving an Infiniti G37 north on Santa Barbara Boulevard North at a high rate of speed and continued past the dead end at Wilmington Parkway. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police said the car entered a vacant lot, swerved right and began rotating clockwise. The car traveled sideways through the vacant lot, hit an elevated canal bank and went airborne into the canal.

When police arrived, the car was submerged.

Police said Montes had fled the scene. Alex Patrick Pratt, of Cape Coral, was in the car and died at the scene. Cape Coral Fire Department divers recovered Pratt's body.

Montes was found a short distance from the crash with minor injuries.

Police said alcohol and/or drugs and speed were a factor in the crash.

