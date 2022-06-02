Driver in fatal crash, police chase facing possible murder charge

Jun. 2—The woman accused of causing a fatal crash on South Boulder Road, stealing a vehicle and then leading police on a chase through Boulder is facing a possible murder charge.

Amanda Garcia, 34, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder — extreme indifference, vehicular homicide- reckless, vehicular homicide — DUI, vehicular assault — reckless, vehicular assault — DUI, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of fatal crash, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, according to Boulder County Jail records.

Those charges are not official until they are formally filed by the Boulder County District Attorney. Garcia is currently in custody as she awaits a first appearance in her case.

Her booking photo is not being released at this time.

The incident started when Boulder County deputies were called to a head-on collision between Garcia and another vehicle at 68th Street and South Boulder Road at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said one person was killed on the scene, while a passenger in Garcia's sport utility vehicle was seriously injured.

The exact cause of that crash remains under investigation, but Colorado State Patrol officials said Garcia was believed to be intoxicated.

Following that crash, officials said Garcia stole a vehicle at the scene and evaded officers, eventually heading westbound on Arapahoe Avenue into the city of Boulder at a "high rate of speed."

Boulder police said one attempt to stop the vehicle with stop sticks led to Garcia hitting another vehicle while avoiding capture. The driver of that car was not injured.

Boulder police said Garcia then went through at least two red lights before finally turning into a parking lot near 28th Street and Arapahoe Avenue, where officers were able to position their vehicles to pin her in.

Garcia was taken into custody and was treated for minor injuries before being arrested.

Story continues

The identity of the person killed in the initial crash has not yet been made public.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the initial crash on South Boulder Road, while Boulder police are investigating any further incidents that occurred during the pursuit.

Anyone who has any information about the incidents that occurred within Boulder city limits is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-441-3333.