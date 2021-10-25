Driver in fatal Falls crash takes plea

Oct. 25—LOCKPORT — A Falls woman, facing a 54-count grand jury indictment stemming from a fatal car crash on the Fourth of July 2020 has pleaded guilty in a deal with Niagara County prosecutors.

Breanna Best, 25, entered her guilty plea to a single count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a Class B felony, in connection with the crash that took the life of Precious Cox. As part of the deal, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said he would sentence Best to a prison term of no more than 4 to 12 years.

She had faced a potential maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years behind bars.

Best was originally indicted on multiple counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, first-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Falls Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit investigators determined that Best was speeding, in an unregistered, un-inspected and uninsured 2009 Dodge Avenger, with no driver's license, while three passengers in the vehicle, including Cox, were riding without seat belts on, when she slammed into home at Porter Road and Hyde Park Boulevard.

Investigators determined that the Dodge was traveling west on Porter Road, at a speed of up to 90 mph, when it continued straight across Hyde Park Boulevard, striking the front porch of a house in the 2000 block of the boulevard. The grinding crash left Cox, 27, who had been sitting in a rear passenger-side seat of the vehicle, severely injured.

She was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Best was extricated from the vehicle by Falls firefighters and transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

A female front-seat passenger and a female passenger who was in the rear seat on the driver's side of the Avenger were both taken to ECMC the morning of the crash and treated as well.