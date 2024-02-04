Driver in fatal Florence December rollover crash dies of injuries, police say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Dec. 29 wreck along Beltline Drive in Florence has died of injuries sustained in the wreck, police said on Sunday.

Franklin White Jr. died Sunday morning of complications from injuries tied to the collision that killed 68-year-old Barbara James Frazier of Quinby.

Police said a white Chevrolet truck was seen through surveillance video and by witnesses traveling at a high rate of speed. The video shows the truck crossing the center line of the roadway and striking a gray Dodge SUV in the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

As a result, the Chevy truck rolled over and the Dodge SUV was severely damaged, police said. Frazier was pronounced dead on the scene by Florence County Deputy Coroner D. Taylor, according to police. The driver of the Chevy truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said further investigation revealed the white Chevy truck was involved in another collision before the deadly crash. The driver of the white Chevy truck’s identity is not being released by police due to the logistics and safety of staff at Mcleod, police said. The man was under the influence of a narcotic, police said. Once he is released from the hospital, police said he will be charged with hit-and-run in the first crash and felony driving under the influence resulting in a death in the second crash.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.