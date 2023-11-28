Driver in fatal hit-and-run on Dysinger Road sentenced to maximum term

Nov. 28—The driver in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run accident on Dysinger Road was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison Tuesday morning in Niagara County Court.

Nathan Marziale, 40, received the maximum term for his role in the death of 28-year-old Amazon contractor Rafael Medina-Gonzalez. He was working on the night of Feb. 19, 2022, when he was struck by Marziale's vehicle on the 6600 block of Dysinger Road and carried on the roof of the SUV to Akron Road, where he fell into a snowbank and later died.

A Niagara County jury took about an hour to find Marziale guilty of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident following a trial in September.

On Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia addressed the court, reading from two letters, one from Rafael Medina-Gonzalez's older sister and another from his fiancé, Carla Hernandez.

Hernandez said in her letter that she wished she could've grown old with "Ricky," and that Marziale had a choice when he didn't stop his car.

"I can't stop thinking if he had one ounce of integrity, he would've stopped," Savoia read. "Maybe Ricky would've survived."

Before the sentencing, Savoia said that Marziale's attorney, Joshua Ramos, had asked for a split sentence of six months in county jail followed by five years of probation. Ramos said Tuesday that he was asking for leniency in the sentencing.

Marziale read a letter written by himself to Medina-Gonzalez's family, saying he would pray for them.

"I want you to know I'm truly sorry and I will always pray for your family," he said.

While Marziale said he was sincere in his regret, Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek said she saw no reconciliation in his behavior.

"The jury got it right," she said while sentencing Marizale to the maximum term.

While the defense maintained that Marziale thought he had hit a deer, Savoia and ADA Nichole Sands said that Marziale was aware that he had hit someone and fled the scene because he was driving under the influence. After being struck, Medina-Gonzalez was carried by Marziale's vehicle for more than a mile before sliding off into the snowbank.

Hours later when police arrived at his door, Marziale openly admitted he had hit Medina-Gonzalez but had not called police. Later, Ramos said Marziale thought he had hit a deer upon impact, but put two-and-two together when he learned of the crash on social media and law enforcement arrived at his home.