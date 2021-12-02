Driver in fatal hit-and-run ordered held without bail

Dec. 2—SALISBURY — Deven Tanguay, the Tewksbury man accused of killing an Amesbury bicyclist with his pickup truck last month, was ordered held without bail Wednesday while awaiting trial following a dangerousness hearing in Newburyport District Court.

In addition to motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, the 32-year-old Tanguay was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury/collision with death resulting, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

He was arraigned Nov. 23 and ordered held pending Wednesday's hearing to determine whether he posed too great a risk to society to be afforded bail until trial.

Among those at the Nov. 23 hearing were several members of hit-and-run victim Rebecca Bartczak's family and friends. One of those loved ones clapped loudly when Judge Allen Swan announced Tanguay would be held in custody.

On Wednesday, Swan warned many of the same loved ones that should anyone disrupt the hearing, they risked being found in contempt and thrown in jail.

Tanguay is charged with striking Bartczak while she was riding her bicycle on Folly Mill Road about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, and then driving off before police arrived. Bartczak, 39, of Lonvale Lane in Amesbury was pronounced dead at the scene. A camper attached to the bed of Tanguay's truck became dislodged and was found near the crash site, according to police.

Hampton Falls police caught up with Tanguay about 35 minutes after the crash in Kensington, New Hampshire.

Tanguay, who police said did not appear to be impaired by alcohol or drugs, was outside the truck. Police said they quickly found human evidence on the truck.

Salisbury police Sgt. Keith Forget drove to Kensington and noticed the truck had four chained hooks that would be used to secure a camper to the bed. He also determined there was "no way" Tanguay could not have known he had struck and perhaps killed someone with his truck.

"After striking and killing Rebecca, Deven did not stop to check her condition, or attempt to exchange any identifying information with her despite her being deceased," Forget wrote in his report.

While police checked the truck, Tanguay appeared "carefree, calm and cooperative. He did not show any signs of concern or distress that he had just hit and killed another person who was simply riding their bike along Folly Mill Road," Forget added.

The truck was impounded but because Tanguay declined to answer questions and was in New Hampshire at the time his truck was stopped, police let him leave, according to Forget's report.

Tanguay's truck remains impounded but is back in Massachusetts, according to Essex County prosecutor Michael Verone.

During Wednesday's dangerousness hearing, Verone used some of the same words to describe Tanguay's demeanor after being stopped by police saying he showed "complete disregard for this woman's life" and "does not respect human life."

Vernone, who appeared via video conference, said this after Swan watched numerous videos taken by residential security cameras that showed Tanguay's pick-up truck driving down Folly Mill Road before a loud crash could be heard off camera. Moments later Tanguay's truck, without the camper, could be seen leaving the area. Another video showed Bartczak riding her bicycle down the road.

Prior to Swan watching the videos, Verone explained what the judge was about to see. Those descriptions caused many of Bartczak's loved ones to begin crying and shaking their heads.

The prosecutor went on to say Tanguay had a long history of court defaults and criminal activity including a past hit-and-run incident as well as a domestic assault and battery offense and drug charges.

"This is not an isolated incident," Verone said.

A check of Tanguay's criminal past showed 18 entries in his Board of Probation record, including two charges of leaving the scene after property damage, numerous drug convictions, assault and battery charges and weapons charges. He also repeatedly defaulted on court appearances and violated probation conditions, according to court records.

In the days following Bartczak's death, local police investigated the crash, aided by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, New Hampshire State Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Based on his investigations, Forget applied for and received an arrest warrant for Tanguay. He was arrested in Woburn on the morning of his arraignment.

Tanguay is due back in court on Jan. 7, for a probable cause hearing.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

