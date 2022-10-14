Driver in fatal hit-and-run surrenders at station, Turlock police report

The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon that killed an 83-year-old Delhi man has turned himself in, Turlock police reported Thursday.

Armando Michael Arreola, 25 and from Turlock, walked into the Police Department on Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Arreola was interviewed by members of the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team. The interview led to the whereabouts of the white 2004 Acura TL that was determined to have struck Santiago Estrada-Gonzalez.

At the request of Turlock police, officers with the Modesto Police Department went to the 600 block of East Coolidge Avenue in Modesto and recovered the car.

The Acura was taken to the Turlock Police Department for evidence processing.

Arreola was booked into the Stanislaus County jail on charges of manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. He remained in custody Thursday night, with bail set at $25,000.

The crash occurred when Arreola was traveling west on Fulkerth Road between Tully Road and Countryside Drive, according to Sgt. Mike Parmley. It remains under investigation whether Estrada-Gonzalez was trying to cross the street. The collision was in front of a bus stop, Parmley said.

Acting Capt. Russel Holeman said in the news release, “The investigation into this incident is not over with the arrest of Arreola and the recovery of the involved vehicle. The Traffic Safety Unit will be serving additional search warrants and will continue their work to gather evidence to solidify this investigation. We offer our sincere condolences to Santiago’s family during their time of loss.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Officer Richard Fortado at 209-664-7399 or the department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.