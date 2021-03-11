Driver in fatal Kakaako crash will receive 30-year sentence

Leila Fujimori, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·4 min read

Mar. 11—The pickup truck driver who killed three pedestrians and injured four others in 2019 in Kakaako while fleeing from police took a plea deal Wednesday that ensures he will be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

But the family of at least one of the victims killed does not think 30 years is enough for 29-year-old Alins Sumang, who could walk free at age 59 or sooner.

"We wanted more time, especially with three fatalities involved, but as explained by the prosecutor's office, it's probably the best we're going to get because of our legal system, " said Dr. William Lau, father of William Travis Lau, who was also a medical doctor. "We think the legal system needs to be fixed or be more sensitive to the victims."

Lau said the family "understands 30 years is the maximum, but he may be allowed out earlier. I would implore and present our case to the parole board, which is able to set a minimum sentence.

"But we'll have to just appeal to the parole board to do what they need to do to protect the community because this guy is not an asset to the community ... He violated parole, he's a repeat offender, a terroristic threatener and he's a killer."

Sumang was speeding on Ala Moana Boulevard, heading Ewa, when he lost control of the truck and struck six pedestrians standing at a pedestrian traffic island, killing three.

He then hit another pickup truck stopped at a red light and seriously injured the driver.

Sumang entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and four counts of second-degree assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 17, but there will be no surprises.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser : "He could have gotten a 20-year sentence if we didn't do this ... This would guarantee he'd be locked up for a long time."

In state court, unlike federal court, the judge can participate in plea discussions and enter into a binding plea agreement, including the sentencing, Alm explained.

Had the case gone to trial or if Sumang pleaded guilty to the charges, "it would be up to the judge totally, " he said. "Doing this guaranteed it if he took the deal and the judge bound herself to it. That's the only way to guarantee a consecutive sentence."

Prosecutors consulted surviving victims and the families of those killed before entering into the plea agreement.

Under the agreement, Sumang will serve concurrently three 20-year sentences for the manslaughter convictions. Had it been consecutively, that would amount to 60 years.

The four five-year concurrent sentences for the assaults will be served consecutively to the manslaughter sentences, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

He will be sentenced to an additional five years for violating the terms of his probation in a 2016 terroristic threatening case, which also will be served consecutively.

Alm said, "When I was a judge, I would occasionally give consecutive sentences, but I was the toughest judge."

Consecutive sentences are few and far between, he said.

Alm said he believes violent, dangerous people should receive those sentences, and as a circuit court judge, he handed down in 2010 a life sentence plus 90 years to a 29-year-old man for gunning down a drug dealer in the middle of busy Kaneohe Bay Drive in 2007. He was convicted of second-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and firearms offenses.

As prosecutor he wants to ensure that deputy prosecutors are taught that defendants who are "truly violent and dangerous " go to prison.

But he also said that probation, where appropriate, should be used.

"I believe in being tough on crime, but I also believe in being smart on crime, " he said.

Sumang, he noted, had been on probation before, "so let's send him to prison."

"Due to the egregious nature of Sumang's crimes that took the lives of three innocent people and injured four more, we did not believe that a 20-year sentence for manslaughter was sufficient, " he said in a written statement. "While we cannot replace the lives of the victims, we can at the very least assure that the public is protected from this dangerous man.

"This 30-year sentence provides that assurance."

Felony Prosecution Division Chief Scott Bell handled the case.

Recommended Stories

  • How CNN's Andrew Kaczynski Will Spend Late Daughter's First Birthday 2 Months After Her Death

    "We're just gonna let that day hit us and figure out what we want to do," Andrew Kaczynski said Tuesday on The View

  • As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent

    In Arizona, a Republican state senator worried aloud that his party's proposed voter identification requirements might be too “cumbersome.” Duncan instead watched Monday's proceedings from a television in his office to protest. This is what amounts to dissent as Republican lawmakers push a wave of legislation through statehouses across the nation to make voting more difficult.

  • Judge in Derek Chauvin trial reinstates charge of third-degree murder

    A Minnesota judge has granted prosecutors' request to reinstate the charge of third-degree murder in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd. CBS News legal expert and analyst Rikki Klieman joins CBSN to explain the significance of the ruling and what's next in the case as jury selection continues.

  • Lexington man charged with two sex crimes involving minors, sheriff says

    Anyone with information about other potential incidents involving the Lexington man should call 888-CRIME-SC.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Meghan Markle says her family has a 'basic right to privacy'

    The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that she thinks life is about being able to share the parts "that you're comfortable with."

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Piers Morgan quits ITV show after Meghan comments

    Piers Morgan has quit his prime-time breakfast show on ITV after facing criticism for his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.The British journalist and presenter accused Meghan of lying during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying that he did not "believe a word she said". In Sunday's bombshell interview, Meghan accused the royal family of pushing her to brink of suicide.She also alleged that someone in the royal household had raised questions about the color of her son's skin.In a series of tweets, Morgan dubbed Meghan "Pinocchio Princess" and accused the royal couple of betraying the Queen.Morgan's comments triggered more than 41,000 complaints to Britain's media regulator, which announced an investigation under its "harm and offense" rules.Carolyn McCall, the ITV chief executive, pointedly declined to back the presenter, saying that she believed the duchess, completely.In a statement released on Tuesday, the broadcaster confirmed Morgan's departure.Morgan joined ITV six years ago and brought with him his no-holds-barred interview technique.Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah has sent shockwaves through the British monarchy, with questions now being raised about its future.

  • Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

    The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. An expected economic surge once the coronavirus vaccines are rolled out along with the monster fiscal stimulus have triggered inflation fears and a spike in Treasury yields, leading the Nasdaq to tumble as much as 12% from its Feb. 12 record close. The Nasdaq closed lower in choppy trade after logging its best single-day percentage jump in four months on Tuesday.

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are still on sale for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 35% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.

  • Denise Richards marks look-alike daughter’s 17th birthday with sweet photos

    Sami, the oldest child of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, turned 17 this week, and her mom kicked off the celebration on social media.

  • A 21-year-old American scored a 3rd round KO with a booming right hand that left his opponent flat on his back

    Watch Brandun Lee add another highlight to his reel with a shot so thunderous Samuel Teah was left in a bad way for an age on the canvas.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales

    Emboldened by their majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades -- starting with stricter background checks. The House passed two bills Thursday to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases. Similar bills were passed by the House in 2019, shortly after Democrats won the majority, but languished in the GOP-controlled Senate for the next two years.

  • Georgetown Law professor caught making ‘abhorrent’ comments about Black students on Zoom

    A Zoom call between two Georgetown Law professors has gone viral after one expressed that all of her underperforming students are Black. Professor David Batson is seen nodding in agreement. Josie Duffy Rice, host of The Justice Podcast which examines the legal system wrote on Twitter that watching the exchange gave her “heart palpitations.”

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • Candace Owens slammed Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, suggesting she isn't Black enough to be a victim of racism

    The conservative firebrand called Markle a "typical leftist narcissist" during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday night.

  • Cuomo moment: We work in New York government. Sexual harassment in Albany is an open secret.

    The multiple allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo must be investigated. We cannot compromise on worker safety and dignity.

  • Every living former president has urged Americans to get vaccinated in a new ad series - apart from Trump, who's demanding credit for the vaccine

    While COVID-19 vaccines were developed during his presidency, Trump's pandemic response and vaccination rollout have been considered failures.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracksFauci warned the pandemic 'will get worse' exactly 1 year ago. Today he sees 'light at the end of the tunnel.'