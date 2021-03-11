Driver in fatal Kakaako crash will receive 30-year sentence

Mar. 11—The pickup truck driver who killed three pedestrians and injured four others in 2019 in Kakaako while fleeing from police took a plea deal Wednesday that ensures he will be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

But the family of at least one of the victims killed does not think 30 years is enough for 29-year-old Alins Sumang, who could walk free at age 59 or sooner.

"We wanted more time, especially with three fatalities involved, but as explained by the prosecutor's office, it's probably the best we're going to get because of our legal system, " said Dr. William Lau, father of William Travis Lau, who was also a medical doctor. "We think the legal system needs to be fixed or be more sensitive to the victims."

Lau said the family "understands 30 years is the maximum, but he may be allowed out earlier. I would implore and present our case to the parole board, which is able to set a minimum sentence.

"But we'll have to just appeal to the parole board to do what they need to do to protect the community because this guy is not an asset to the community ... He violated parole, he's a repeat offender, a terroristic threatener and he's a killer."

Sumang was speeding on Ala Moana Boulevard, heading Ewa, when he lost control of the truck and struck six pedestrians standing at a pedestrian traffic island, killing three.

He then hit another pickup truck stopped at a red light and seriously injured the driver.

Sumang entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and four counts of second-degree assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 17, but there will be no surprises.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser : "He could have gotten a 20-year sentence if we didn't do this ... This would guarantee he'd be locked up for a long time."

In state court, unlike federal court, the judge can participate in plea discussions and enter into a binding plea agreement, including the sentencing, Alm explained.

Had the case gone to trial or if Sumang pleaded guilty to the charges, "it would be up to the judge totally, " he said. "Doing this guaranteed it if he took the deal and the judge bound herself to it. That's the only way to guarantee a consecutive sentence."

Prosecutors consulted surviving victims and the families of those killed before entering into the plea agreement.

Under the agreement, Sumang will serve concurrently three 20-year sentences for the manslaughter convictions. Had it been consecutively, that would amount to 60 years.

The four five-year concurrent sentences for the assaults will be served consecutively to the manslaughter sentences, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

He will be sentenced to an additional five years for violating the terms of his probation in a 2016 terroristic threatening case, which also will be served consecutively.

Alm said, "When I was a judge, I would occasionally give consecutive sentences, but I was the toughest judge."

Consecutive sentences are few and far between, he said.

Alm said he believes violent, dangerous people should receive those sentences, and as a circuit court judge, he handed down in 2010 a life sentence plus 90 years to a 29-year-old man for gunning down a drug dealer in the middle of busy Kaneohe Bay Drive in 2007. He was convicted of second-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and firearms offenses.

As prosecutor he wants to ensure that deputy prosecutors are taught that defendants who are "truly violent and dangerous " go to prison.

But he also said that probation, where appropriate, should be used.

"I believe in being tough on crime, but I also believe in being smart on crime, " he said.

Sumang, he noted, had been on probation before, "so let's send him to prison."

"Due to the egregious nature of Sumang's crimes that took the lives of three innocent people and injured four more, we did not believe that a 20-year sentence for manslaughter was sufficient, " he said in a written statement. "While we cannot replace the lives of the victims, we can at the very least assure that the public is protected from this dangerous man.

"This 30-year sentence provides that assurance."

Felony Prosecution Division Chief Scott Bell handled the case.