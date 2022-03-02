Driver in fatal Lockport crash pleads guilty

Mar. 2—The driver involved in a fatal crash this past May on Glenwood Avenue has pleaded guilty in the case.

Thomas R. Townsend, 24, of Lockport, pled guilty to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony, in Niagara County Court on Tuesday.

Townsend admitted he was driving while intoxicated on May 6, 2021, before an accident on Glenwood Avenue in which he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed, killing the passenger, Brandon Roach, 22, of Lockport.

An investigation determined Townsend's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway where it struck a tree then fell into an embankment.

Townsend will return to court before County Judge Caroline Wojtaszek for sentencing in May. The victim's family have asked Wojtaszek — who agreed — according to a press release from Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman, to sentence Townsend to a combination of incarceration and probation.