Driver in fatal March hit-and-run in Lockport charged

May 18—LOCKPORT — The driver of one of two vehicles that struck and killed a Lockport man March 18 on South Transit Street is now facing criminal charges.

Sean F. Kelahan, 20, of Newfane, was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident and speeding, during an arraignment Wednesday morning before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

Kelahan pleaded not guilty and was represented by Mike White as retained counsel, who chose not to comment. He officially was booked at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday on charges related to the death of Richard Howes III.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said he could not divulge any details in the case beyond the charges, but that it, "took time for the Lockport Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation." He also said he was unable to release information Tuesday because the grand jury's indictment was sealed pending the appearance before Wojtaszek.

Prosecutors did not indicate if the second driver in the case has been identified or will be charged during Wednesday's court hearing.

Bail for Kelahan was set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 insurance bond and $400,000 if involving a bondsman.

Wojtaszek said Kelahan's behavior was "outrageous" considering he had more than 100 vehicle and traffic charges on his record, though no criminal charges, in ruling against lower bail despite White's assurance that Kelahan lived with his parents and would not run.

Kelahan's license was also suspended and he was scheduled for another court appearance on June 1.

The investigation took almost two months to the day for the Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office to determine what charges would be filed in the March 18 death.

Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said on May 9 that he would not respond to the rumors on social media surrounding the deaths of two individuals on South Transit Street. A reference to two investigations that included Kelahan's case and another hit-and-run on May 5 in the same area. So far, the names of the victim and alleged drivers have not been released in the second investigation.

Abbott said that beyond both being fatalities on South Transit Street, the cases are not related.

Adamant about "not compromising" the two investigations, Abbott also said that if anyone has information about a fatal accident they should be calling the police, not posting to Facebook.

"The more out there on social media," Abbott said "the more it clouds the waters."

Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman commented on both investigations saying that if a driver hits something or someone, they must pull over.

"You're in more trouble if you leave. Especially if someone is injured or dies," she said.

Meanwhile, conversation on social media encompassed both incidents.

"I'm pleading with their conscience," Niagara County resident Teresa Laubacker said in an interview on Friday. "Come forward. The circumstances will speak for themselves. I'm sure that person did not set out to kill somebody that day."

Laubacker has been on Facebook posting messages to reach the person she believes hit the unnamed victim of the latest fatality on South Transit Street. She has no idea who he or she is, but thinks they also look at Lockportians, the Facebook group she's posted on.

But as days pass Laubacker said she feels less and less that someone will come forward and that the killer will always be among us.

"It's scary," she said. "No regard for human life. You just hit somebody like they're a piece of trash? What if that man was still alive? He could've needed medical help and he would've survived. ... I'm afraid in a week or two and this man's circumstances will be forgotten about."