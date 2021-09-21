Driver in fatal Midtown Anchorage hit-and-run was reported by her family, charges say

Sep. 21—A woman who drove away after her small SUV struck and killed a man Friday in Midtown Anchorage was later reported to police by her family, charging documents say.

The man was crossing the southbound lanes of Seward Highway just after 10:30 p.m. near Benson Boulevard when he was struck, according to charges filed Saturday against the driver, 22-year-old Angel Green. The collision was captured on video by a traffic camera, the charges said.

After striking the pedestrian, Green turned her Saturn Vue onto Benson Boulevard, going the wrong way on the one-way street, the charges said. She pulled into the Carrs parking lot and then back onto Benson Boulevard and left the area via the Seward Highway, according to the charges.

Police were called to the intersection around 11:10 p.m. and found the man dead, the charges said.

Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Green's mother called police to report that her daughter had been involved in a hit-and-run, the charges said.

When officers arrived at Green's home, they conducted field sobriety tests and drew her blood, the charges said. Her vehicle had damage on the passenger side, the charges said.

Officers did not note signs of impairment at the time of her arrest, the charges said.

Green was charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident without assisting an injured person. Police said in a statement that additional charges could be filed depending on the results of a toxicology report.

Police have not yet publicly identified the pedestrian. Ten people have died in Anchorage so far this year after being struck by vehicles.