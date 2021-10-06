Driver in fatal Pendleton crash sent to prison

Oct. 6—The driver responsible for a fatal head-on collision Nov. 20 on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton was sentenced to prison on Tuesday,

Joshua Kalenda, 30, of Lockport, was sentenced on a conviction of second-degree vehicular manslaughter to a term between 28 months and seven years by Hon. Richard C. Kloch, Sr., according to Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.

Kalenda plead guilty in July following an investigation of the motor vehicle crash on Campbell Boulevard. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the New York State Police in the investigation, and Assistant District Attorney John Granchelli handled the prosecution. The defendant,

Kalenda, who was under the influence of marijuana and opiates at the time, drove his vehicle across the center line, crashing head on into a vehicle driven by Melissa Maras from Williamsville. Maras, a registered nurse and mother, was killed in the crash.