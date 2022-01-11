Driver in fatal Salisbury hit-and-run returns to court

Jan. 11—NEWBURYPORT — A Tewksbury man charged with fatally striking an Amesbury bicyclist with his truck in Salisbury and then fleeing was back in court Monday for a probable cause hearing.

But Deven Tanguay, who appeared via videoconference, quickly saw his hearing postponed for another month as an Essex County prosecutor assigned to Salem Superior Court asked for more time so evidence collected at the accident scene could be examined.

More time is needed to examine the truck that struck and killed Rebecca Bartczak on Nov. 19, according to the prosecutor.

Judge William Martin agreed to the extension and rescheduled the hearing for Feb. 10. A probable cause hearing held in district court determines if there is enough of a case to transfer it to superior court. Tanguay was due to appear Friday but a snowstorm closed the court for the day.

In addition to motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, the 32-year-old Tanguay was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury/collision with death resulting, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

Tanguay was arraigned Nov. 23 and ordered held without bail after a different judge ruled he posed too great a risk to the public to be afforded bail until trial.

Tanguay is charged with striking Bartczak while she rode her bicycle on Folly Mill Road about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 and then driving off before police arrived.

Bartczak, 39, of Lonvale Lane in Amesbury was pronounced dead at the scene. A camper attached to the bed of Tanguay's truck became dislodged and was found near the crash site, according to police.

Police from Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, caught up with Tanguay about 35 minutes after the crash in Kensington, New Hampshire.

Tanguay, who police said did not appear to be impaired by alcohol or drugs, was outside the truck. Police said they quickly found human evidence on the truck.

Salisbury police Sgt. Keith Forget drove to Kensington and noticed the truck had four chained hooks that would be used to secure a camper to the bed. He also determined there was "no way" Tanguay could not have known he had struck and perhaps killed someone with his truck.

Story continues

"After striking and killing Rebecca, Deven did not stop to check her condition, or attempt to exchange any identifying information with her despite her being deceased," Forget wrote in his report.

While police checked the truck, Tanguay appeared "carefree, calm and cooperative. He did not show any signs of concern or distress that he had just hit and killed another person who was simply riding their bike along Folly Mill Road," Forget added.

The truck was impounded but because Tanguay declined to answer questions and was in New Hampshire at the time his truck was stopped, police let him leave, according to Forget's report.

Tanguay's truck remains impounded but is back in Massachusetts.

A check of Tanguay's criminal past showed 18 entries in his Board of Probation record, including two charges of leaving the scene after property damage, numerous drug convictions, assault and battery charges and weapons charges. He also repeatedly defaulted on court appearances and violated probation conditions, according to court records.

In the days following Bartczak's death, local police investigated the crash, aided by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, New Hampshire State Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Based on his investigation, Forget obtained an arrest warrant for Tanguay. He was arrested in Woburn on the morning of his arraignment.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.