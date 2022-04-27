Driver in fatal U.S. 340 crash found, but not charged so far, police say

Apr. 27—A driver whose "aggressive lane change" reportedly led to a fatal crash Monday has been found, but there have been no charges against him while the investigation continues, police said.

Two people were injured, and one woman was killed in the crash on U.S. 340, according to Maryland State Police.

The Honda CR-V they were traveling in overturned in the middle of the road after a Jeep Liberty made an "aggressive lane change," state police said in a news release Monday.

State police said Tuesday they found the Jeep driver, who reportedly left the scene, but have not released the driver's name.

No charges have been filed against him, and the case remains under investigation, MSP spokeswoman Elena Russo wrote in an email Tuesday night. Russo described the driver as "cooperative."

Shannon Kephart, 48, of Winchester, Virginia, died at the scene of the crash, police said. Dean Kephart, 61, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Olney resident Cathy Cyrus, 68, were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Cyrus was in critical condition as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday, while Dean Kephart had been released, according to Tiffani Washington, director of media relations for the University of Maryland Medical Center.

The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at U.S. 340 and Md. 180 in Petersville, police said.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office is awaiting the conclusion of the police investigation.

"Upon the conclusion of their investigation, our office will review the case and, if appropriate, will file charges," state's attorney's spokesman Will Cockey said Tuesday evening.

